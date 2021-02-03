Morgan Stanley Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $55.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

