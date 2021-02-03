Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 122,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MRCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 million, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

