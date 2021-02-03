Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 122,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
MRCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 million, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
