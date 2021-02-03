Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.57. 286,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,599. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

