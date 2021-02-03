Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

MNR opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 635,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

