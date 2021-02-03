Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,361.14

Shares of Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,361.14 and traded as high as $1,398.00. Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) shares last traded at $1,398.00, with a volume of 505,006 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,361.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75.

Get Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Belinda Richards acquired 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,277 ($16.68) per share, with a total value of £19,882.89 ($25,977.12).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.