MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 1-Year High at $412.09

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $412.09 and last traded at $410.20, with a volume of 8858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.65.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.85.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $64,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

