Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. Moncler has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $61.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

