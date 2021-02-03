Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.39

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $5.47. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 461,129 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

