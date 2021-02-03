Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 515,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.35.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.