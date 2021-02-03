Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.36.
Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Group Company Profile
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.