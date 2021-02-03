Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

