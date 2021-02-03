MKM Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,003.77.

GOOGL stock traded up $148.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,067.19. The company had a trading volume of 176,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,778.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,644.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

