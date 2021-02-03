Mithril Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and $8.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.00856017 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

