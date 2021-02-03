Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.18 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00693942 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

