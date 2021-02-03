Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Down 9.9%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares dropped 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 4,071,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 883,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $531,600.00. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $36,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,297 shares of company stock worth $5,205,227 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

