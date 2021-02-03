Misonix (MSON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter.

MSON opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Misonix has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $247.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

