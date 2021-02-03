Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $621.97 or 0.01716179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $496,077.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00140358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00249404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038368 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 7,921 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

