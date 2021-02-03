Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $19.76 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for $19.76 or 0.00054174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $863,990.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00139304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00247498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038146 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 246,183 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

