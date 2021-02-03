Mirati Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,394 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,594% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,492,559. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,780 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 87,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 189,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

