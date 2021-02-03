Mining Core Coin Hits Market Cap of $124,801.32 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Mining Core Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $124,801.32 and approximately $60,473.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

