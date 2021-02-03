Minereum Price Reaches $0.31 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $52,042.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.00840367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.29 or 0.04719786 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,285,880 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

