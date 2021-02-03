Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,883 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.84 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company's flagship project is the Standby gold project covering an area of 7515.81 acres located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States. Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

