Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Mimecast stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. 55,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,504. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

