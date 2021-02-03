Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.45 Million

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to post sales of $126.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.60 million to $127.00 million. Mimecast posted sales of $110.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $492.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $493.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $572.43 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $588.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $42.46. 75,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,504. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.63, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $200,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,908.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

