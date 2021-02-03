Milestone Resources Group Ltd Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 221,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,426,000. JD.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 880.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

JD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $95.50. 7,314,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,951,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

