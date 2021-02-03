Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys 93,173 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 342.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,364 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,173 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 5.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,071. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

