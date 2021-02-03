Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

