Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 4,734 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 234,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 15,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

