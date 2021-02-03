Middleton & Co Inc MA Invests $334,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

NYSE EW opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,958 shares of company stock worth $26,613,579 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

