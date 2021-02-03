Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day moving average of $214.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

