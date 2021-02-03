Michael O’Connell Sells 12,670 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) insider Michael O’Connell sold 12,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total value of £20,272 ($26,485.50).

MSI stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.32. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L)’s payout ratio is -20.94%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

