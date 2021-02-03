MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.47.
MGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
