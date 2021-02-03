MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE MFM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,656. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

