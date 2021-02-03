MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
