MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.