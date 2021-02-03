MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CXE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 65,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.