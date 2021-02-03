MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of CXE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 65,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.68.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
