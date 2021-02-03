MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 183,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

