Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $11.14 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $11.14 million and $438,553.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.60 or 0.04274620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,759,164 coins and its circulating supply is 79,759,059 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.