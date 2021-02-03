Meta Hits One Day Volume of $14.57 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Meta has a total market cap of $57.54 million and $14.57 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meta has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Meta token can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00009590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00139304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00247498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,454,401 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

