Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 7%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 432,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,313,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital cut Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,669,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 8.9% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.