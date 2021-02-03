Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.50 EPS.

NYSE MTOR traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 33,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTOR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.