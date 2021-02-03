Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.72

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 10325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Meritor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meritor by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.