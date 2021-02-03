Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Announces Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Meritor updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,621. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

