Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Down 36% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $609,447.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00103301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002969 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018947 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

