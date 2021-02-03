Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $983.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

