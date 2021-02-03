Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (MERI.L) (LON:MERI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (MERI.L) (LON:MERI)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27). 2,932,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.88.

Get Merian Chrysalis Investment Co. Ltd. (MERI.L) alerts:

In other Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (MERI.L) news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,976.90 ($7,808.86).

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment Co. Ltd. (MERI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment Co. Ltd. (MERI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.