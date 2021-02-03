Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,220,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,938 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MREO opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

