Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,167,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

