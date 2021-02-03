Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.75

Shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.