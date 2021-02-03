MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 459,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

