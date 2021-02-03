McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.73. 12,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

