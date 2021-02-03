McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,479. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

